Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 06, 2023
10 ways to improve speaking skills
Speak as often as possible. Practice with friends, family, or in front of a mirror
Practice Regularly
Speak at a comfortable pace. Avoid rushing through your words
Slow Down
A rich vocabulary can make your speech more engaging. Read widely to learn new words
Expand Vocabulary
Pay attention to how good speakers articulate their thoughts and use tone, pitch, and pace effectively
Listen Actively
Record your speeches or conversations to identify areas for improvement
Record Yourself
Seek constructive feedback from peers or mentors to refine your skills
Get Feedback
Everyone gets nervous. Practice relaxation techniques to manage anxiety before speaking
Manage Nervousness
Reading books, articles, or scripts out loud can help with fluency and pronunciation
Read Aloud
Focus on correctly pronouncing difficult words and sounds
Practice Pronunciation
Be Confident
Believe in yourself and your ability to communicate effectively
