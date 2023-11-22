Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 22, 2023

10 ways to improve work performance

Improve your time management. Plan everything accordingly and practice focused work hours

#1

Prioritizing urgent tasks is an effective way to organize your to-do list

#2

A cluttered desk might distract you. Keep things only on the desk that you need

#3

Whenever you feel like taking a break, ask your manager about it. Taking short breaks also improves your work-life 

#4

Be happy and encourage positive talks at work

#5

Avoid office gossip if you want to be productive at work

#6

Avoid using smartphones and unnecessarily scrolling them down while you are at work

#7

You should always be open to criticism. Work on it and try to improve 

#8

Be healthy. Meditation, exercise, and yoga can help you in reducing stress and keeping you healthy

#9

Self-assessment is important. You should always try to be a better version of yourself

#10

