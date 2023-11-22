Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 22, 2023
10 ways to improve work performance
Improve your time management. Plan everything accordingly and practice focused work hours
#1
Prioritizing urgent tasks is an effective way to organize your to-do list
#2
A cluttered desk might distract you. Keep things only on the desk that you need
#3
Whenever you feel like taking a break, ask your manager about it. Taking short breaks also improves your work-life
#4
Be happy and encourage positive talks at work
#5
Avoid office gossip if you want to be productive at work
#6
Avoid using smartphones and unnecessarily scrolling them down while you are at work
#7
You should always be open to criticism. Work on it and try to improve
#8
Be healthy. Meditation, exercise, and yoga can help you in reducing stress and keeping you healthy
#9
Self-assessment is important. You should always try to be a better version of yourself
#10
