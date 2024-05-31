Heading 3
10 ways to improve your mindset
Trust me, it's like having the best advice from mentors throughout history on demand
Read books
Fill in the gaps of your life with educational audio. Podcasts are like gaining personal advice
Listen to podcasts
A quality course brings all the information together and saves you time. You will learn many tips from experienced ones
Take a course
Take a break or revisit your old hobbies that you enjoy but don't normally do
Practice old passions
Skip the compliments, seek feedback from trusted people, and try to improve on the negatives
Get feedback and critiques
Commit to daily practice. Do one small thing every day that gets you one step closer to your goal
Work towards a goal
Remember, change is the only constant. To improve yourself, you must change. If you aren't willing to change, it's hard to move forward
Be open to change
You become the average of five people you spend most of your time with. Remember to surround yourself with positive and motivated people
Get Around community
Take breaks from screens to reduce mental fatigue and improve focus
Limit Screen Time
Spend time outdoors to rejuvenate your mind and connect with the natural world
Connect with Nature
