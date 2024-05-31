Heading 3

 Jiya Surana 

MAY 31, 2024

10 ways to improve your mindset

Trust me, it's like having the best advice from mentors throughout history on demand

Read books

Image: Freepik

Fill in the gaps of your life with educational audio. Podcasts are like gaining personal advice

Listen to podcasts

Image: Freepik

A quality course brings all the information together and saves you time. You will learn many tips from experienced ones

Take a course

Image: Freepik

Take a break or revisit your old hobbies that you enjoy but don't normally do

Practice old passions

Image: Freepik

Skip the compliments, seek feedback from trusted people, and try to improve on the negatives

Get feedback and critiques

Image: Freepik

Commit to daily practice. Do one small thing every day that gets you one step closer to your goal

Work towards a goal

Image: Freepik

Remember, change is the only constant. To improve yourself, you must change. If you aren't willing to change, it's hard to move forward

Be open to change

Image: Freepik

You become the average of five people you spend most of your time with. Remember to surround yourself with positive and motivated people

Get Around community

Image: Freepik

Take breaks from screens to reduce mental fatigue and improve focus

Limit Screen Time

Image: Freepik

Spend time outdoors to rejuvenate your mind and connect with the natural world

Connect with Nature

Image: Freepik

