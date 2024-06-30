Heading 3
10 ways to initiate conversation with strangers
Hey, have you been to any interesting events around here recently?
#1
Hi, what's your favorite thing to do in this area?
#2
Hello, I'm curious, what kind of music do you like?
#3
Excuse me, do you have any recommendations for a good movie?
#4
Hey, I'm trying to learn this art. Do you have any tips?
#5
Hi, I noticed you're reading [book]. How do you like it so far?
#6
Hello, do you know if there's a good coffee shop around here?
#7
Excuse me, I'm trying to find [location]. Can you help?
#8
Excuse me, do you know if there's a park nearby?
#9
Hey, can you please lend me you phone for a call?
#10
