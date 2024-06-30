Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

june 30, 2024

10 ways to initiate conversation with strangers

Hey, have you been to any interesting events around here recently?

#1

Hi, what's your favorite thing to do in this area?

#2

Hello, I'm curious, what kind of music do you like?

#3

Excuse me, do you have any recommendations for a good movie?

#4

Hey, I'm trying to learn this art. Do you have any tips?

#5

Hi, I noticed you're reading [book]. How do you like it so far?

#6

Hello, do you know if there's a good coffee shop around here?

#7

Excuse me, I'm trying to find [location]. Can you help?

#8

Excuse me, do you know if there's a park nearby?

#9

Hey, can you please lend me you phone for a call? 

#10

