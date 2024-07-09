Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
july 09, 2024
10 Ways to keep a conversation going
Repeat a key word or phrase they've used and ask them to elaborate. For example, "You mentioned your trip to Italy was amazing. What made it so special?"
Use Follow-Up Questions
Image Source: Pexels
When they tell a story, share a similar experience of your own to keep the conversation going. For example, "That's interesting! Something similar happened to me last year when I was traveling..”
Share a Related Story
Image Source: Pexels
Show curiosity by asking for more details about something they mentioned. For example, "That project sounds fascinating. Can you tell me more about the challenges you faced?"
Ask for Details
Image Source: Pexels
Bring up topics or stories from previous conversations. For example, "Last time we talked, you mentioned you were starting a new job. How's that going?”
Reference Past Conversations
Image Source: Pexels
Ask about their future plans or aspirations to keep the conversation forward-looking. For example, "What are you most looking forward to in the next few months?"
Image Source: Pexels
Discuss Future Plans
Make statements that show you're truly interested in what they're saying. For example, "I never knew that about you! Tell me more about how you got into that hobby
Express Genuine Interest
Image Source: Pexels
If the current topic is fading, gently steer the conversation to a related topic. For example, "Speaking of your guitar class, have you ever attended any music exhibitions?"
Introduce New Topics Gradually
Image Source: Pexels
Show enthusiasm and positive reactions to their stories. For example, "Wow, that sounds amazing! How did you feel when that happened?”
React Positively
Image Source: Pexels
Encourage Them to Ask Questions
Image Source: Pexels
Invite them to ask you questions to create a back-and-forth dialogue. For example, "I've been talking a lot about my trip. What about you? Have you traveled anywhere exciting recently?”
Try to clear your doubts by asking them and showing genuine curiosity
Raise Your Doubts
Image Source: Pexels
