 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 31, 2023

10 ways to keep your brain healthy

Whether it is learning to play an instrument, or completing a puzzle, trying something new helps stimulate the brain

Try a new activity

It is important to feed your brain with foods that stimulate brain function. Some foods include fruits, vegetables, fish, and nuts

Feed your brain

Physical activity is good for the mind and body as it helps increases oxygen flow

Keep moving

When you are asleep, your brain works to prepare itself so make sure to sleep well

Sleep well

Socialise

Socializing with others is linked with lower blood pressure and lower risks of dementia 

Manage your blood pressure

High blood pressure leads to cognitive decline

High blood sugar can lead to diabetes which is linked to dementia. It is important to manage your blood sugar levels

Blood sugar

Excessive alcohol consumption is a major risk factor for dementia

Limiting alcohol 

Manage stress

Excessive worry and stress are linked to lower performance on cognition tests

A Mediterranean diet focuses on eating plant-based foods, fish, whole grains, and healthy fats which is good for the brain 

Mediterranean diet 

