JULY 31, 2023
10 ways to keep your brain healthy
Whether it is learning to play an instrument, or completing a puzzle, trying something new helps stimulate the brain
Try a new activity
It is important to feed your brain with foods that stimulate brain function. Some foods include fruits, vegetables, fish, and nuts
Feed your brain
Physical activity is good for the mind and body as it helps increases oxygen flow
Keep moving
When you are asleep, your brain works to prepare itself so make sure to sleep well
Sleep well
Socialise
Socializing with others is linked with lower blood pressure and lower risks of dementia
Manage your blood pressure
High blood pressure leads to cognitive decline
High blood sugar can lead to diabetes which is linked to dementia. It is important to manage your blood sugar levels
Blood sugar
Excessive alcohol consumption is a major risk factor for dementia
Limiting alcohol
Manage stress
Excessive worry and stress are linked to lower performance on cognition tests
A Mediterranean diet focuses on eating plant-based foods, fish, whole grains, and healthy fats which is good for the brain
Mediterranean diet
