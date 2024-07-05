Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
july 05, 2024
10 ways to kill Toxic Ego
Recognize that you don't know everything and be open to learning from others
Practice Humility
Image Source: Freepik
Put Yourself in others' shoes to understand their perspectives and feelings
Foster empathy
Image Source: Freepik
Focus on what you have rather than what you lack, fostering appreciation for life's blessing
Cultivate Gratitude
Image Source: Freepik
Stay present in the moment and observe your thoughts and emotions without judgement
Practice mindfulness
Image Source: Freepik
Understand that you can't control everything and embrace uncertainty as a natural part of life
Let go of control
Image Source: Freepik
Shift the focus from yourself to how you can contribute positively to the lives of others
Image Source: Freepik
Serve others
Allow yourself to be authentic and open about your shortcomings and mistakes
Embrace vulnerability
Image Source: Freepik
Be open to constructive criticism and use it as an opportunity for growth
Seek feedback
Image Source: Freepik
Spend time with people who are humble, kind, and grounded. Their influence can help you stay humble and grounded as well
Surround Yourself with Grounded People
Image Source: Freepik
Engage in discussions only if they are productive
Avoid Arguing
Image Source: Freepik
