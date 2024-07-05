Heading 3

 Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

july 05, 2024

10 ways to kill Toxic Ego

Recognize that you don't know everything and be open to learning from others

Practice Humility

Put Yourself in others' shoes to understand their perspectives and feelings

Foster empathy

Focus on what you have rather than what you lack, fostering appreciation for life's blessing

Cultivate Gratitude

Stay present in the moment and observe your thoughts and emotions without judgement

Practice mindfulness

Understand that you can't control everything and embrace uncertainty as a natural part of life

Let go of control

Shift the focus from yourself to how you can contribute positively to the lives of others

Serve others

Allow yourself to be authentic and open about your shortcomings and mistakes

Embrace vulnerability

Be open to constructive criticism and use it as an opportunity for growth

Seek feedback

Spend time with people who are humble, kind, and grounded. Their influence can help you stay humble and grounded as well

Surround Yourself with Grounded People

Engage in discussions only if they are productive

Avoid Arguing

