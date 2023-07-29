Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
LIFESTYLE
JULY 29, 2023
10 ways to know if your skin is healthy or not
Healthy skin mostly appears clear and even-toned. If you have minimal breakouts or blemishes it can be a positive sign
Clear complexion
Image: Pexels
Healthy skin always maintains a good balance of moisture. It doesn't feel excessively dry or greasy
Image: Pexels
Balance in moisture
Hydrated skin looks plump and supple. If your looks dull or flaky, it could be a cause of dehydration
Hydration
Image: Pexels
Healthy skin is less reactive and sensitive and can usually withstand environmental factors like temperature changes or mild irritation
Less sensitivity
Image: Pexels
Even texture
Image: Pexels
Having an even and smooth texture is an indicator of good, healthy skin
Image: Pexels
Firmness & elasticity
Healthy skin is firm and has good elasticity when touched. If your skin lacks firmness or feels loose, it can be a sign of decreased collagen
Healthy skin produces oil in moderation. Skin that produces excess or no oil may require some attention
Balanced oil production
Image: Pexels
Healthy skin generally shows fewer signs of visible aging as compared to unhealthy skin
Minimal signs of aging
Image: Pexels
Fast healing
Image: Pexels
Healthy skin can heal itself from minor cuts, blemishes, or scratches without leaving lasting marks
Image: Pexels
Healthy skin feels comfortable and is free from itchiness and irritation
Lack of irritation
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.