 Nanditha Gururaj

JULY 29, 2023

10 ways to know if your skin is healthy or not

Healthy skin mostly appears clear and even-toned. If you have minimal breakouts or blemishes it can be a positive sign 

Clear complexion

Image: Pexels 

Healthy skin always maintains a good balance of moisture. It doesn't feel excessively dry or greasy

Image: Pexels 

Balance in moisture 

Hydrated skin looks plump and supple. If your looks dull or flaky, it could be a cause of dehydration

Hydration

Image: Pexels 

Healthy skin is less reactive and sensitive and can usually withstand environmental factors like temperature changes or mild irritation

Less sensitivity

Image: Pexels 

Even texture

Image: Pexels 

Having an even and smooth texture is an indicator of good, healthy skin

Image: Pexels 

Firmness & elasticity

Healthy skin is firm and has good elasticity when touched. If your skin lacks firmness or feels loose, it can be a sign of decreased collagen

Healthy skin produces oil in moderation. Skin that produces excess or no oil may require some attention

Balanced oil production

Image: Pexels 

Healthy skin generally shows fewer signs of visible aging as compared to unhealthy skin

Minimal signs of aging

Image: Pexels 

Fast healing

Image: Pexels 

Healthy skin can heal itself from minor cuts, blemishes, or scratches without leaving lasting marks

Image: Pexels 

Healthy skin feels comfortable and is free from itchiness and irritation 

Lack of irritation

