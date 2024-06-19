Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 19, 2024

10 ways to let a guy know you like him

When alone, take a deep breath and say, “I really like you and want to see if we could be more than friends”

Be straightforward

Suggest a fun activity together, like, “Wanna try the new coffee shop downtown with me this Saturday?”

Ask him out discreetly

Compliment him specifically like, “You always make me laugh, and I like this about you the most”

Flirt with him

Plan shared hobbies like, “I am hiking this weekend. The weather’s perfect. Want to join?”

Invite him to activities

Get help from friends

Include your friends to create opportunities to hang out like, “We’re going to a concert on Friday. Come join us!”

Invite him to group activities like, “We are having a game night on Saturday. It’d be great if you could come”

Group plans with friends

Give genuine compliments like, “I admire how passionate you are about your work”

Compliment him

Show interest in his hobbies like, “You like writing? I’d love to see some of your work”

Get to know him

If you’re facing a problem, ask for his help, like, “I’m working on a project and it would be great if you can help me with it”

Make him feel needed 

Be confident, mirror his movements, and use gentle touches to show interest in him, ensure that you don’t make him uncomfortable

Use the right body language

