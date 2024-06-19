Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 19, 2024
10 ways to let a guy know you like him
When alone, take a deep breath and say, “I really like you and want to see if we could be more than friends”
Be straightforward
Image Source: Freepik
Suggest a fun activity together, like, “Wanna try the new coffee shop downtown with me this Saturday?”
Ask him out discreetly
Image Source: Freepik
Compliment him specifically like, “You always make me laugh, and I like this about you the most”
Flirt with him
Image Source: Freepik
Plan shared hobbies like, “I am hiking this weekend. The weather’s perfect. Want to join?”
Invite him to activities
Image Source: Freepik
Get help from friends
Image Source: Freepik
Include your friends to create opportunities to hang out like, “We’re going to a concert on Friday. Come join us!”
Invite him to group activities like, “We are having a game night on Saturday. It’d be great if you could come”
Group plans with friends
Image Source: Freepik
Give genuine compliments like, “I admire how passionate you are about your work”
Compliment him
Image Source: Freepik
Show interest in his hobbies like, “You like writing? I’d love to see some of your work”
Get to know him
Image Source: Freepik
If you’re facing a problem, ask for his help, like, “I’m working on a project and it would be great if you can help me with it”
Make him feel needed
Image Source: Freepik
Be confident, mirror his movements, and use gentle touches to show interest in him, ensure that you don’t make him uncomfortable
Use the right body language
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.