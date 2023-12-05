Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

December 05, 2023

10 Ways to let go of Jealousy 

If your partner’s actions trigger jealous feelings, bring this up with your partner as soon as possible

Voice your concerns 

Sometimes, voicing these concerns to a third party can make the situation less frightening and help you gain some perspective 

Talk to a friend 

Put a different spin on Jealousy and take it as a helpful source of information 

Spin it

Turning your attention away from jealousy can also help keep you from acting on your feelings

No attention 

When jealousy prompts you to compare yourself to others, you need to ensure that you are the best in your place

Remember your own value

It can help you notice and accept your jealous feelings for what they are — part of your emotional experience — and move on

Practice Mindfulness

If you’re having trouble coping with jealous thoughts on your own, talking to a therapist can help

 Talk to therapist

Seek out traits you share with a person you feel jealous of, and realize that the other person isn’t perfect either

Find Commonalities 

Use your jealousy as motivation to do better and focus on your unique strengths and talents

Jealousy as Motivation

Take break from social media and Spend time pursuing your hobbies

 Break 

