Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
December 05, 2023
10 Ways to let go of Jealousy
If your partner’s actions trigger jealous feelings, bring this up with your partner as soon as possible
Voice your concerns
Sometimes, voicing these concerns to a third party can make the situation less frightening and help you gain some perspective
Talk to a friend
Put a different spin on Jealousy and take it as a helpful source of information
Spin it
Turning your attention away from jealousy can also help keep you from acting on your feelings
No attention
When jealousy prompts you to compare yourself to others, you need to ensure that you are the best in your place
Remember your own value
It can help you notice and accept your jealous feelings for what they are — part of your emotional experience — and move on
Practice Mindfulness
If you’re having trouble coping with jealous thoughts on your own, talking to a therapist can help
Talk to therapist
Seek out traits you share with a person you feel jealous of, and realize that the other person isn’t perfect either
Find Commonalities
Use your jealousy as motivation to do better and focus on your unique strengths and talents
Jealousy as Motivation
Take break from social media and Spend time pursuing your hobbies
Break
