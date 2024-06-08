Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

 Lifestyle

JUNE 08, 2024

10 Ways to look beautiful without makeup 


Eat well, sleep enough, exercise regularly, and maintain a proper skincare routine to keep your skin healthy and glowing

Healthy Skin from Inside Out

Image source- Freepik 

Image source- Freepik 

Clean your face daily, exfoliate weekly, and use a moisturizer that suits your skin

Clean, Moisturize and exfoliate

Visit a salon regularly for treatments like manicures, pedicures, and hair spa sessions, and also remove excess facial hair

Image source- Freepik 

Groom yourself

Shape your eyebrows and use a lash curler or extension for prominent lashes, you can also apply under eye-cream to reduce dark circles and puffiness

Style your eyebrows

Image source- Freepik 

Maintain dental hygiene by brushing twice daily and exfoliating your lips with lip balms

Care for your smile

Image source- Freepik 

Keep your hair clean and try different hairstyles like buns or braids to enhance your look

Pamper your hair

Image source- Freepik 

Wear clothes that fit well and are comfortable. Choose colors that complement your complexion 

Dress well

Image source- Freepik 

Eat a balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, and water to keep your skin hydrated and healthy

Eat to nourish

Image source- Freepik 

Get 6 to 8 hours of sleep each night to prevent dark circles and help your skin rejuvenate

Have your beauty sleep

Image source- Freepik 

Do daily workouts

Exercise for at least 30 minutes daily to improve blood circulation, balance hormones, and flush out toxins for healthier skin

Image source- Freepik 

