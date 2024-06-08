Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 08, 2024
10 Ways to look beautiful without makeup
Eat well, sleep enough, exercise regularly, and maintain a proper skincare routine to keep your skin healthy and glowing
Healthy Skin from Inside Out
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
Clean your face daily, exfoliate weekly, and use a moisturizer that suits your skin
Clean, Moisturize and exfoliate
Visit a salon regularly for treatments like manicures, pedicures, and hair spa sessions, and also remove excess facial hair
Image source- Freepik
Groom yourself
Shape your eyebrows and use a lash curler or extension for prominent lashes, you can also apply under eye-cream to reduce dark circles and puffiness
Style your eyebrows
Image source- Freepik
Maintain dental hygiene by brushing twice daily and exfoliating your lips with lip balms
Care for your smile
Image source- Freepik
Keep your hair clean and try different hairstyles like buns or braids to enhance your look
Pamper your hair
Image source- Freepik
Wear clothes that fit well and are comfortable. Choose colors that complement your complexion
Dress well
Image source- Freepik
Eat a balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, and water to keep your skin hydrated and healthy
Eat to nourish
Image source- Freepik
Get 6 to 8 hours of sleep each night to prevent dark circles and help your skin rejuvenate
Have your beauty sleep
Image source- Freepik
Do daily workouts
Exercise for at least 30 minutes daily to improve blood circulation, balance hormones, and flush out toxins for healthier skin
Image source- Freepik
