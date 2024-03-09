Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

March 09, 2024

10 ways to lose a guy

Avoid expressing positive emotions like I am sorry, I love you or Thank you, creating an emotional distance

Avoid expressing love or appreciation

Image: freepik

Ignore his attempts to communicate, making it difficult for him to reach you, and make excuses to be busy

Communication breakdown

Image: freepik

Keep the conversation short and boring, and engage in lively discussion with others, leaving him feeling disconnected

Minimize conversation

Image: freepik

Spend more time having fun with other people, implying that they bring you happiness and he does not

Have fun without him

Image: freepik

Prioritize work and errands over spending quality time together, creating an impression that you are too busy for him

Image: freepik

Neglect time together

When you’re with him, forget about personal hygiene, creating a physical barrier and potentially making him uncomfortable

Avoid hygiene

Image: freepik

Limit the physical affection, making him question the emotional closeness of the relationship

Avoid physical affection

Image: freepik

Use sarcasm consistently and avoid being genuine, building confusion, and making him inadequate

Be sarcastic

Image: freepik

Express dislikes

Image: freepik

Be straightforward about his dislikes regarding his appearance, choices, or habits

Instigate small conflicts and then blame him for starting it, making him feel like he can’t handle the situations calmly

Pick fights

Image: freepik

