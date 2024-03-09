Heading 3
March 09, 2024
10 ways to lose a guy
Avoid expressing positive emotions like I am sorry, I love you or Thank you, creating an emotional distance
Avoid expressing love or appreciation
Ignore his attempts to communicate, making it difficult for him to reach you, and make excuses to be busy
Communication breakdown
Keep the conversation short and boring, and engage in lively discussion with others, leaving him feeling disconnected
Minimize conversation
Spend more time having fun with other people, implying that they bring you happiness and he does not
Have fun without him
Prioritize work and errands over spending quality time together, creating an impression that you are too busy for him
Neglect time together
When you’re with him, forget about personal hygiene, creating a physical barrier and potentially making him uncomfortable
Avoid hygiene
Limit the physical affection, making him question the emotional closeness of the relationship
Avoid physical affection
Use sarcasm consistently and avoid being genuine, building confusion, and making him inadequate
Be sarcastic
Express dislikes
Be straightforward about his dislikes regarding his appearance, choices, or habits
Instigate small conflicts and then blame him for starting it, making him feel like he can’t handle the situations calmly
Pick fights
