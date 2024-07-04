Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
july 04, 2024
10 ways to love someone better
Be a freeing presence in their life. Encourage them to make choices that feel empowering and right for them
#1
Image Source: Freepik
Accept that they will change. And try to love and accept them as they change
#2
Image Source: Freepik
Show your love and concern even in tough times. Rephrase your complaints into requests. Instead of saying "You always…," try saying: "Can you please…"
#3
Image Source: Freepik
In times of conflict, pause and reconnect with your highest intention before responding
#4
Image Source: Freepik
Communicate your needs and expectations clearly, regularly and respectfully
Image Source: Freepik
#5
Preserve your independence. Have your own friends, interests and hobbies outside of the relationship
#6
Image Source: Freepik
Try to always consider your partner. Also show them sometimes that you can put their needs before your own
#7
Image Source: Freepik
Express genuine gratitude or appreciation for their qualities and small gestures every day
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
Figure out their love language and show them you love them in a way that they understand
Be their best, most non-judgmental friend
#10
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.