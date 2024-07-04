Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

 lifestyle 

july 04, 2024

10 ways to love someone better

Be a freeing presence in their life. Encourage them to make choices that feel empowering and right for them

#1

Image Source: Freepik

Accept that they will change. And try to love and accept them as they change

#2

Image Source: Freepik

Show your love and concern even in tough times. Rephrase your complaints into requests. Instead of saying "You always…," try saying: "Can you please…"

#3

Image Source: Freepik

In times of conflict, pause and reconnect with your highest intention before responding

#4

Image Source: Freepik

Communicate your needs and expectations clearly, regularly and respectfully

Image Source: Freepik

#5

Preserve your independence. Have your own friends, interests and hobbies outside of the relationship

#6

Image Source: Freepik

Try to always consider your partner. Also show them sometimes that you can put their needs before your own

#7

Image Source: Freepik

Express genuine gratitude or appreciation for their qualities and small gestures every day

#8

Image Source: Freepik

#9

Image Source: Freepik

Figure out their love language and show them you love them in a way that they understand

Be their best, most non-judgmental friend

#10

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here