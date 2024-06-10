Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
JUNE 10, 2024
10 ways to make her say YES
Choose a meaningful place, like where you first met, and ask someone to take a picture as a memory when you get down on one knee
Right location
Image source- Freepik
Organize a flash mob or brand to perform with personalized touched like t-shirts with the proposal or lyrics that pop up the question
Song and dance performance
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
Take her on a romantic trip, ending the day with roses, champagne, and a heartfelt proposal
Romantic getaway
Use glow-in-the-dark stickers to propose to her uniquely, that she can admire while lying on the bed
Image source- Freepik
Write the question on the ceiling
Take her on a drive and unexpectedly stop the car in a romantic place and pop up the proposal, leaving her stunned
Image source- Freepik
take her on a drive
Place the ring on her finger while she sleeps and plan a romantic breakfast and a day to celebrate
Image source- Freepik
Slip the ring while she’s sleep
Create a gift basket filled with surprises, including a ring and a heartfelt note proposing to her
Image source- Freepik
Arrange a gift basket
Create a treasure hunt with sweet, handwritten messages leading to a heartfelt confession of your love at the end
Small treasure hunt
Image source- Freepik
Organize a romantic candlelight dinner with soothing music and a heartfelt speech, going down on the knee
Candlelight dinner
Image source- Freepik
Create a slideshow, showcasing your sweet moments, with a special touch of your voice message
Life journey on the silver screen
Image source- Freepik
