Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

JUNE 10, 2024

10 ways to make her say YES


Choose a meaningful place, like where you first met, and ask someone to take a picture as a memory when you get down on one knee

Right location

Image source- Freepik

Organize a flash mob or brand to perform with personalized touched like t-shirts with the proposal or lyrics that pop up the question

Song and dance performance

Image source- Freepik

Image source- Freepik

Take her on a romantic trip, ending the day with roses, champagne, and a heartfelt proposal

Romantic getaway

Use glow-in-the-dark stickers to propose to her uniquely, that she can admire while lying on the bed

Image source- Freepik

Write the question on the ceiling

Take her on a drive and unexpectedly stop the car in a romantic place and pop up the proposal, leaving her stunned

Image source- Freepik

 take her on a drive

Place the ring on her finger while she sleeps and plan a romantic breakfast and a day to celebrate 

Image source- Freepik

Slip the ring while she’s sleep

Create a gift basket filled with surprises, including a ring and a heartfelt note proposing to her

Image source- Freepik

Arrange a gift basket

Create a treasure hunt with sweet, handwritten messages leading to a heartfelt confession of your love at the end

Small treasure hunt

Image source- Freepik

Organize a romantic candlelight dinner with soothing music and a heartfelt speech, going down on the knee

Candlelight dinner

Image source- Freepik

Create a slideshow, showcasing your sweet moments, with a special touch of your voice message

Life journey on the silver screen

Image source- Freepik

