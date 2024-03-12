Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 12, 2024
10 Ways to Make Him Obsessed With You
There's nothing wrong with making the first move, but it's a bad sign if you are always the one making it
Don't always be the first one to call
Image Source: Pexels
Don't overdo it by playing hard to get, but at the same time, don't make it too easy for him
Make him work for it
Image Source: Pexels
Whether you're in a committed relationship, or hoping to get into one, moving slowly is a great way to keep things interesting
Take things slowly
Image Source: Pexels
Whether it's on a date or choosing what to have for dinner that night, don't always say yes
Don't always say yes
Image Source: Pexels
Don't tell him your whole life story on the first date. Hold a little back and leave him wanting more
Image Source: Pexels
Be mysterious
If he does anything small or kind for you, take that opportunity and express your gratitude
Express gratitude
Image Source: Pexels
Your spouse should be one of your top priorities, but while you're dating, make him work for that number-one spot
Don't make him your first priority
Image Source: Pexels
Authenticity is attractive and helps build a strong foundation for any relationship
Be yourself
Image Source: Pexels
Share experiences
Image Source: Pexels
Create memories together by doing activities you both enjoy
Treat him with kindness and respect, just as you would want to be treated
Be Kind
Image Source: Pexels
