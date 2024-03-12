Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

March 12, 2024

10 Ways to Make Him Obsessed With You 

There's nothing wrong with making the first move, but it's a bad sign if you are always the one making it

Don't always be the first one to call

Don't overdo it by playing hard to get, but at the same time, don't make it too easy for him

Make him work for it

Whether you're in a committed relationship, or hoping to get into one, moving slowly is a great way to keep things interesting

Take things slowly

Whether it's on a date or choosing what to have for dinner that night, don't always say yes

Don't always say yes

Don't tell him your whole life story on the first date. Hold a little back and leave him wanting more

Be mysterious

If he does anything small or kind for you, take that opportunity and express your gratitude

Express gratitude

Your spouse should be one of your top priorities, but while you're dating, make him work for that number-one spot

Don't make him your first priority

Authenticity is attractive and helps build a strong foundation for any relationship

Be yourself

Share experiences

Create memories together by doing activities you both enjoy

Treat him with kindness and respect, just as you would want to be treated

Be Kind

