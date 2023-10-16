Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

lifestyle

OCTOBER 16, 2023

10 ways to make your boring milk taste better 

This warm chocolate drink is made with milk, cocoa powder, sugar,a dash of vanilla and topped with marshmallows 

Hot chocolate

Image Source: Pexels 

This healthy smoothie is made by blending bananas with chilled milk, a bit of vanilla extract and sugar

Banana smoothie

Image Source: Pexels 

This popular Indian drink is a blend of yogurt, chilled milk, sugar, garnished with dry fruits 

Lassi

Image Source: Pexels 

This delightful treat is a blend of Oreo cookies, chilled milk and vanilla ice cream with whipped cream as garnish 

Oreo shake

Image Source: Pexels 

Classic Indian milk drink made with chilled milk, rose syrup, soaked basil seeds, vermicelli and vanilla ice cream 

Rose falooda

Image Source: Pexels 

The energy booster of your child made with milk and peeled almonds and a hint of cardamom 

Badam milk

Image Source: Pexels 

Perfect summer drink made with ripe mangoes, chilled milk and vanilla ice cream blended together 

Mango Mastani

Image Source: Pexels 

Packed with Vitamin C and antioxidants this drink is made by blending strawberries with milk and strawberry ice cream 

Strawberry Milkshake

Image Source: Pexels 

This anti inflammatory drink is made by mixing together turmeric, ginger and cinnamon 

Turmeric latte

Image Source: Pexels 

A healthy drink for growing children made with milk, frozen cherries, crushed almonds and vanilla ice cream 

Vanilla and cherry milkshake

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here