Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
OCTOBER 16, 2023
10 ways to make your boring milk taste better
This warm chocolate drink is made with milk, cocoa powder, sugar,a dash of vanilla and topped with marshmallows
Hot chocolate
Image Source: Pexels
This healthy smoothie is made by blending bananas with chilled milk, a bit of vanilla extract and sugar
Banana smoothie
Image Source: Pexels
This popular Indian drink is a blend of yogurt, chilled milk, sugar, garnished with dry fruits
Lassi
Image Source: Pexels
This delightful treat is a blend of Oreo cookies, chilled milk and vanilla ice cream with whipped cream as garnish
Oreo shake
Image Source: Pexels
Classic Indian milk drink made with chilled milk, rose syrup, soaked basil seeds, vermicelli and vanilla ice cream
Rose falooda
Image Source: Pexels
The energy booster of your child made with milk and peeled almonds and a hint of cardamom
Badam milk
Image Source: Pexels
Perfect summer drink made with ripe mangoes, chilled milk and vanilla ice cream blended together
Mango Mastani
Image Source: Pexels
Packed with Vitamin C and antioxidants this drink is made by blending strawberries with milk and strawberry ice cream
Strawberry Milkshake
Image Source: Pexels
This anti inflammatory drink is made by mixing together turmeric, ginger and cinnamon
Turmeric latte
Image Source: Pexels
A healthy drink for growing children made with milk, frozen cherries, crushed almonds and vanilla ice cream
Vanilla and cherry milkshake
Image Source: Pexels
