Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

APRIL 04, 2024

10 ways to manage anxiety

Do yoga, listen to music, dance to your favorite songs, or cook your go-to food to enjoy your me time and forget all your worries

Take a timeout for yourself

Don’t let your problems affect your daily meals, have a proper three-time meal for a healthy body and mind

Eat proper meal

The daily consumption of alcohol or smoking can make your anxiety problem worse, so limit the consumption and if required take the help of friends or family

Limit the consumption of alcohol or smoking

Ensure that you’re taking enough hours of sleep and not spending your time thinking about the problems

Prioritize sleep

Express your thoughts by writing them in a diary and transforming them into something positive to lead a happy life

Start writing your thoughts

Take the support of friends or family members to deal with and come out of your anxiety and improve your mental health

Spend time with closed ones

You can’t control all your problems, but you control some of them by saying no and limiting the things on your plate 

Learn to say No

When you are stressed and feel things are slipping out of your hands take 5 minutes out to relax by practising inhale and exhale exercise

Practice inhale and exhale

Count to 10

When you feel the overflow of thoughts block them by counting from 1 to 20 and then think about them with a relaxed mind

Take time out from your busy life and spend some time in between trees and forests to feel that nature and calm your mind

Spend some time in nature

