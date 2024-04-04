Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
APRIL 04, 2024
10 ways to manage anxiety
Do yoga, listen to music, dance to your favorite songs, or cook your go-to food to enjoy your me time and forget all your worries
Take a timeout for yourself
Don’t let your problems affect your daily meals, have a proper three-time meal for a healthy body and mind
Eat proper meal
The daily consumption of alcohol or smoking can make your anxiety problem worse, so limit the consumption and if required take the help of friends or family
Limit the consumption of alcohol or smoking
Ensure that you’re taking enough hours of sleep and not spending your time thinking about the problems
Prioritize sleep
Express your thoughts by writing them in a diary and transforming them into something positive to lead a happy life
Start writing your thoughts
Take the support of friends or family members to deal with and come out of your anxiety and improve your mental health
Spend time with closed ones
You can’t control all your problems, but you control some of them by saying no and limiting the things on your plate
Learn to say No
When you are stressed and feel things are slipping out of your hands take 5 minutes out to relax by practising inhale and exhale exercise
Practice inhale and exhale
Count to 10
When you feel the overflow of thoughts block them by counting from 1 to 20 and then think about them with a relaxed mind
Take time out from your busy life and spend some time in between trees and forests to feel that nature and calm your mind
Spend some time in nature
