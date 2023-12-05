Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

December 05, 2023

10 Ways to manifest your desires

Make a vision board and hang up somewhere on the wall 

#1

Star Journaling your thoughts and your wishes you want to achieve on the paper 

#2

Repeating positive thoughts daily trains your mind to think positively more automatically. Try to think positive 

#3

Consider your dreams before bed. Your dreams will improve and you'll wake up feeling better

#4

Leave your comfort zone and do something which you never did to achieve something which you never had

#5

Being around like-minded and supportive people will help you maintain a healthy mindset. Make sure to be surrounded with positive people

#6

Follow the 369 manifestation method. Write down what you want to achieve - 3 times in the morning, 6 times throughout the day and 9 times in the evening

#7

Express sincere gratitude for the money you're manifesting, as if it's already present in your life

#8

Spend five minutes a day visualizing yourself living your dream life in as much detail as possible

#9

Your higher self can see beyond your rational mind. Surrender control and begin to pray and ask for daily guidance to move you in the direction of your goals and dreams

#10

