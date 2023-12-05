Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
December 05, 2023
10 Ways to manifest your desires
Make a vision board and hang up somewhere on the wall
Star Journaling your thoughts and your wishes you want to achieve on the paper
Repeating positive thoughts daily trains your mind to think positively more automatically. Try to think positive
Consider your dreams before bed. Your dreams will improve and you'll wake up feeling better
Leave your comfort zone and do something which you never did to achieve something which you never had
Being around like-minded and supportive people will help you maintain a healthy mindset. Make sure to be surrounded with positive people
Follow the 369 manifestation method. Write down what you want to achieve - 3 times in the morning, 6 times throughout the day and 9 times in the evening
Express sincere gratitude for the money you're manifesting, as if it's already present in your life
Spend five minutes a day visualizing yourself living your dream life in as much detail as possible
Your higher self can see beyond your rational mind. Surrender control and begin to pray and ask for daily guidance to move you in the direction of your goals and dreams
