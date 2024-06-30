Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
june 30, 2024
10 ways to politely ask the price
How much would this dress cost me?
#1
What is this table priced at?
#2
How much are these flowers for?
#3
Can you tell me its price, please?
#4
How much will this watch cost me?
#5
Could you help me with its price?
#6
What does this house sell for?
#7
Would you be kind enough to tell me its price?
#8
How much is this car valued for?
#9
What's the price tag?
#10
