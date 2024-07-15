Heading 3
10 ways to practice mindful observation
Look up and notice the clouds and sun in the sky
#1
Listen to music and really pay attention to the lyrics
#2
Eat a meal and notice the different tastes and textures of each bite
#3
Breathe in the smell of your shampoo and body wash as you shower
#4
Feel the gentle rise and fall of your belly as you breathe in and out
#5
Observe someone's facial expressions and tone while talking to them
#6
Take note of each thought as it drifts in and out of your mind
#7
Spend time in nature and observe the sights, sounds, and smells around you
#8
Choose an object and observe it closely, noticing its details, textures, and colors
#9
Start by focusing on your breath. Notice the sensation of each inhale and exhale
#10
