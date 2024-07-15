Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

july 15, 2024

10 ways to practice mindful observation

Look up and notice the clouds and sun in the sky

#1

Image: Freepik

Listen to music and really pay attention to the lyrics

#2

Image: Freepik

Eat a meal and notice the different tastes and textures of each bite

#3

Image: Freepik

Breathe in the smell of your shampoo and body wash as you shower

#4

Image: Freepik

Feel the gentle rise and fall of your belly as you breathe in and out

#5

Image: Freepik

Observe someone's facial expressions and tone while talking to them

Image: Freepik

#6

Take note of each thought as it drifts in and out of your mind

#7

Image: Freepik

Spend time in nature and observe the sights, sounds, and smells around you

#8

Image: Freepik

Choose an object and observe it closely, noticing its details, textures, and colors

#9

Image: Freepik

Start by focusing on your breath. Notice the sensation of each inhale and exhale

#10

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here