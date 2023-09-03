Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 3, 2023

10 ways to prevent hair breakage

Vitamins C, D3, and biotin are very essential in enhancing the health of your hair and that’s why you should include eggs, cheese, citrus fruits, and leafy vegetables to prevent breakage

Vitamins And Diet

Image: Hina Khan instagram

Castor oil has nourishing and strengthening benefits. Massaging your scalp with a mixture of castor oil and carrier oil strengthens your hair and prevents breakage

Castor Oil

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Coconut oil is a natural moisturiser that helps prevent the loss of protein from the hair. A warm coconut oil massage can help in preventing breakage

Coconut Oil

Image: Pexels 

Be sure to use a hydrating leave-in conditioner that helps smoothen and seal split ends right after you detangle

Target Split Ends

Image: Sharvari instagram

Avoid Heating Tools

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Blow-drying and flat ironing hair on a regular basis can rip off all the moisture. So you can either rely less on these heating tools or use a heat protectant spray every time you use one

Brushing your hair 100 strokes a day can cause more damage than doing good. It is best if you only brush and comb when styling your hair

Brushing

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Make sure you use wide-tooth combs to detangle your tresses. And use a brush only when your hair is dry

Right Comb

Image: Pexels 

Consider a new hairstyle that requires less damaging maintenance on your part

Haircut

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

To protect the hair shaft and cleanse buildup on the scalp, find a shampoo that has moisturisers for your hair type

Shampoo

Image: Pexels 

Pieces of evidence have shown links between stress and hair breakage. That is why managing your stress may result in healthier hair

De-stress

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

