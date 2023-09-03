Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 3, 2023
10 ways to prevent hair breakage
Vitamins C, D3, and biotin are very essential in enhancing the health of your hair and that’s why you should include eggs, cheese, citrus fruits, and leafy vegetables to prevent breakage
Vitamins And Diet
Image: Hina Khan instagram
Castor oil has nourishing and strengthening benefits. Massaging your scalp with a mixture of castor oil and carrier oil strengthens your hair and prevents breakage
Castor Oil
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Coconut oil is a natural moisturiser that helps prevent the loss of protein from the hair. A warm coconut oil massage can help in preventing breakage
Coconut Oil
Image: Pexels
Be sure to use a hydrating leave-in conditioner that helps smoothen and seal split ends right after you detangle
Target Split Ends
Image: Sharvari instagram
Avoid Heating Tools
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Blow-drying and flat ironing hair on a regular basis can rip off all the moisture. So you can either rely less on these heating tools or use a heat protectant spray every time you use one
Brushing your hair 100 strokes a day can cause more damage than doing good. It is best if you only brush and comb when styling your hair
Brushing
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Make sure you use wide-tooth combs to detangle your tresses. And use a brush only when your hair is dry
Right Comb
Image: Pexels
Consider a new hairstyle that requires less damaging maintenance on your part
Haircut
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
To protect the hair shaft and cleanse buildup on the scalp, find a shampoo that has moisturisers for your hair type
Shampoo
Image: Pexels
Pieces of evidence have shown links between stress and hair breakage. That is why managing your stress may result in healthier hair
De-stress
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.