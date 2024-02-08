Heading 3
10 Ways to propose on propose day
Create a scavenger hunt with clues leading your partner to significant places or moments in your relationship. Have the final clue lead them to you, where you'll be waiting with the ring
Scavenger Hunt Proposal
Take your partner on a walk down memory lane by revisiting places that hold significance in your relationship. At the final spot, pop the question
Memory Lane Proposal
Write your proposal on a piece of parchment paper, place it in a decorative bottle, and have it washed up on a beach or in a location where you and your partner can find it together
Message in a Bottle Proposal
Arrange for a hot air balloon ride during sunrise or sunset and propose with a breathtaking view as your backdrop
Hot Air Balloon Proposal
Organize a flash mob with friends and family, choreographing a dance routine to your partner's favorite song that ends with you dropping to one knee and proposing
Flash Mob Proposal
Plan an intimate dinner at home or a private setting. Cook your partner's favorite meal or hire a personal chef, and propose over candlelight
Private Dinner Proposal
Take your partner stargazing in a secluded area or visit an observatory. Have a star named after them and propose while looking up at the night sky
Star Gazing Proposal
Customized Puzzle Proposal
Create a customized jigsaw puzzle featuring a picture of you two together or a significant moment. As your partner puts the pieces together, reveal the proposal message
Use technology creatively by creating a video montage of your favorite memories together, ending with a proposal message or by creating a digital scavenger hunt leading to the proposal
Tech-Savvy Proposal
Catch your partner off guard by proposing in a completely unexpected place or manner, such as during a hike, at a sports game, or even on a roller coaster
Unexpected Proposal
