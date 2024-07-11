Heading 3

 Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

july 11, 2024

10 ways to read someone's eyes

Steady eye contact often means confidence and interest. Avoiding it might indicate discomfort or dishonesty

Eye Contact

Image Source: Freepik

Rapid blinking can signal stress or nervousness, while slow blinking can mean the person is relaxed

Blinking Rate

Image Source: Freepik

When someone's pupils dilate, they're likely interested or excited about what they see

Pupil Dilation

Image Source: Freepik

The direction of someone's gaze can provide clues about what they are thinking or feeling 

Gazing Direction

Image Source: Freepik

Shifty eyes might suggest someone is feeling anxious or lying. Direct eye movements can indicate focus and honesty

Image Source: Freepik

Eye Movement

Watery eyes can signal deep emotions like sadness, joy, or empathy

Tearing Up

Image Source: Freepik

Squinting can mean the person is confused, skeptical, or trying to focus more on something

Squinting

Image Source: Freepik

Narrowed eyes may indicate suspicion, anger, or focus

Eye Narrowing

Image Source: Freepik

Eyebrow Movement

Image Source: Freepik

Raised eyebrows can signal surprise or interest

Fluttering eyelids can signal excitement or nervousness

Raised eyebrows can signal surprise or interest

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here