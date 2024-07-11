Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
july 11, 2024
10 ways to read someone's eyes
Steady eye contact often means confidence and interest. Avoiding it might indicate discomfort or dishonesty
Eye Contact
Rapid blinking can signal stress or nervousness, while slow blinking can mean the person is relaxed
Blinking Rate
When someone's pupils dilate, they're likely interested or excited about what they see
Pupil Dilation
The direction of someone's gaze can provide clues about what they are thinking or feeling
Gazing Direction
Shifty eyes might suggest someone is feeling anxious or lying. Direct eye movements can indicate focus and honesty
Eye Movement
Watery eyes can signal deep emotions like sadness, joy, or empathy
Tearing Up
Squinting can mean the person is confused, skeptical, or trying to focus more on something
Squinting
Narrowed eyes may indicate suspicion, anger, or focus
Eye Narrowing
Eyebrow Movement
Raised eyebrows can signal surprise or interest
Fluttering eyelids can signal excitement or nervousness
