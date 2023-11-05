Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

10 ways to reconnect with your spouse

November 5, 2023

You can get the lost sparkle back in your marriage with little silent gestures like an unexpected hug or a gentle kiss on the forehead

Show silent gesture

Maintaining a positive atmosphere in the house can you allow to have more loveable and long conversations 

Keep positive surroundings

Generous compliments would help a lot reignite their spirits and make your connection stronger 

Compliment each other

Don't let your work life ruin your bond or make your partner feel unheard or overshadowed. Try to always create a balance 

Balance personal and professional life

Expressing small gratitude and emotions can play a pivotal role in rekindling your relationship 

Convey gratitude

Keep a genuine interest in each other's life to support each other through thick and thin 

Be curious

Don't shy away from opening up about your true feelings and opinions as it plays an incredible part in strengthening the emotional connection and understanding 

Communicate openly

Go on romantic dates to spend some quality time with each other 

Plan sweet dates

Laughter is a powerful tool to ease the tension

Laugh together

Wholeheartedly accept each other with both good and bad

Accept each other's flaws

