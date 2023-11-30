Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 30, 2023
10 ways to reconnect with yourself
We live in a world full of noise. Try taking just five minutes each morning to sit in silence and just be present
Find Silence
Image Source: Pexels
Focusing on your breath helps to ground you and draw you deeper into your inner self
Focus on your breath
Image Source: Pexels
Do not think much about what you are writing, but let your pen flow across the page without editing, judgment, or guilt
Instant Writing
Image Source: Pexels
Take a walk in nature, dance around your kitchen, run, go to a class, or hit your yoga mat. You need to know and understand your body
Understand your body
Image Source: Pexels
Start each day by greeting yourself in the mirror. Take time to connect by looking into your own eyes and smile
Smile
Image Source: Pexels
Traveling helps a lot in exploring and connecting with yourself. Plan for a solo trip
Solo Trip
Image Source: Pexels
You can also take a long drive and spent some time with yourself
Long Drive
Image Source: Pexels
Try to feel all your emotions and express them. Cry out if you feel so, lash out if you have any anger
Express the emotions
Image Source: Pexels
It is an essential part of the process. It can easily reconnect you with yourself and keep you calm
Meditation
Image Source: Pexels
If you love reading books, find some good books and dive into them. If you love cinema, explore it and try to find the meaning
Art & Literature
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.