Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 30, 2023

10 ways to reconnect with yourself

We live in a world full of noise. Try taking just five minutes each morning to sit in silence and just be present

Find Silence 

Image Source: Pexels

Focusing on your breath helps to ground you and draw you deeper into your inner self 

Focus on your breath 

Image Source: Pexels

Do not think much about what you are writing, but let your pen flow across the page without editing, judgment, or guilt

Instant Writing 

Image Source: Pexels

Take a walk in nature, dance around your kitchen, run, go to a class, or hit your yoga mat. You need to know and understand your body

Understand your body

Image Source: Pexels

Start each day by greeting yourself in the mirror. Take time to connect by looking into your own eyes and smile

Smile

Image Source: Pexels

Traveling helps a lot in exploring and connecting with yourself. Plan for a solo trip 

Solo Trip 

Image Source: Pexels

You can also take a long drive and spent some time with yourself 

Long Drive 

Image Source: Pexels

Try to feel all your emotions and express them. Cry out if you feel so, lash out if you have any anger

 Express the emotions

Image Source: Pexels

It is an essential part of the process. It can easily reconnect you with yourself and keep you calm 

Meditation 

Image Source: Pexels

If you love reading books, find some good books and dive into them. If you love cinema, explore it and try to find the meaning 

Art & Literature 

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here