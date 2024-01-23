Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
January 23, 2024
10 ways to reduce your daily screen time
Establish daily limits for screen time and use built-in features on devices to enforce these limits
Set Specific Limits
Designate certain areas, such as the bedroom or dining area, as tech-free zones to reduce overall screen exposure
Create Tech-Free Zones
Incorporate intentional breaks from screens throughout the day to rest your eyes and engage in other activities
Schedule Breaks
Plan and engage in activities that do not involve screens, such as reading a physical book, going for a walk, or practicing a hobby
Prioritize Offline Activities
Employ apps that track and limit your screen time, providing reminders to take breaks and stay mindful of usage
Use Productivity Apps
Designate specific times during the day, such as mealtime or before bedtime, as screen-free to encourage healthier habits
Establish Screen-Free Times
Choose in-person or phone conversations over messaging and social media whenever possible to reduce virtual communication
Opt for Real-time Interaction
Set specific time limits for social media apps and consider using tools to track and manage your usage
Limit Social Media Usage
Explore Offline Entertainment
Discover entertainment options that don't involve screens, such as board games, outdoor activities, or attending live events
Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something 20 feet away to reduce eye strain and prevent prolonged screen exposure
Implement the 20-20-20 Rule
