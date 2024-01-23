Heading 3

January 23, 2024

10 ways to reduce your daily screen time

Establish daily limits for screen time and use built-in features on devices to enforce these limits

Set Specific Limits 

Designate certain areas, such as the bedroom or dining area, as tech-free zones to reduce overall screen exposure

Create Tech-Free Zones 

Incorporate intentional breaks from screens throughout the day to rest your eyes and engage in other activities

 Schedule Breaks 

Plan and engage in activities that do not involve screens, such as reading a physical book, going for a walk, or practicing a hobby

Prioritize Offline Activities 

Employ apps that track and limit your screen time, providing reminders to take breaks and stay mindful of usage

Use Productivity Apps

Designate specific times during the day, such as mealtime or before bedtime, as screen-free to encourage healthier habits

Establish Screen-Free Times 

Choose in-person or phone conversations over messaging and social media whenever possible to reduce virtual communication

Opt for Real-time Interaction 

Set specific time limits for social media apps and consider using tools to track and manage your usage

Limit Social Media Usage 

Explore Offline Entertainment 

Discover entertainment options that don't involve screens, such as board games, outdoor activities, or attending live events

Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something 20 feet away to reduce eye strain and prevent prolonged screen exposure

Implement the 20-20-20 Rule 

