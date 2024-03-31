Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 31, 2024

10 ways to refresh your mind

Taking deep breaths releases a lot of tension and makes you calm and composed

Breathing Exercises 

Image Source: pexels

Soft scents that calm you and provide you with peace of mind and tranquillity 

Scents 

Image Source: pexels

Change your spot and go take a stroll. Breezy air and an open environment will surely refreshen you

Strolling

Image Source: pexels

Wash your face with cold water to energise you with freshness

Fresh Dip

Image Source: pexels

Listen to music that soothes your soul for 15 minutes so that your stressful thoughts can take a break!

Image Source: pexels

Melodious Escape

Try to begin your day with yoga exercises that can help you relax 

Yoga 

Image Source: pexels

Meditating helps out in balancing one’s thoughts and gives way to introspection and positive thinking

Meditation

Image Source: pexels

Start writing down your thoughts that can help you release your emotions and make you composed

Maintain a diary

Image Source: pexels

Surround yourself with positivity

Image Source: pexels

Positive people help a lot in cheering you up and balancing your stress levels; so make sure you are surrounded by genuine and sensitive people

A Power Nap helps you to relax quickly and is a healthy way to end your stress cycle of the day 

Power Nap

Image Source: pexels

