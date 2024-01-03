Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
January 03, 2023
10 ways to relax
before bed
Mindfulness and meditation have both become very popular and for good reason. Techniques involving these approaches allow you to relax
Practice Mindfulness
Image Source: Pexels
Taking a glass of wine or alcohol might sound like perfect way to unwind the long day, but just a small amount of alcohol can hamper your sleep
Cut down alcohol
Image Source: Pexels
Try to minimize your screen time just before the bed time
Cut down screen time
Image Source: Pexels
A bath or warm shower before bedtime is a great way to relax. It relieves tension in your muscles and it can help you sleep
Taking Hot Shower
Image Source: Pexels
Regardless of whether you go into the office or your office is down the hall from your bedroom, it’s important to log off when the workday is over
Image Source: Pexels
Separate Work from bed
Stretching exercises and Yoga practices help relax your muscles by relieving some tension after a long day
Stretching or Yoga
Image Source: Pexels
You can wind up your day by listening to calm and soothing music
Listening to music
Image Source: Pexels
If you're a book lover, try to invest some time in reading before going to the bed
Read a book
Image Source: Pexels
Journaling
Image Source: Pexels
Spend some time in diary writing or journaling your thoughts, experiences and learnings of the day
Cuddling with your partner can help in calming down your stress
Cuddling
Image Source: Pexels
