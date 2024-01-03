Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

January 03, 2023

10 ways to relax
before bed

Mindfulness and meditation have both become very popular and for good reason. Techniques involving these approaches allow you to relax

Practice Mindfulness

Image Source: Pexels

Taking a glass of wine or alcohol might sound like perfect way to unwind the long day, but just a small amount of alcohol can hamper your sleep 

Cut down alcohol

Image Source: Pexels

Try to minimize your screen time just before the bed time

Cut down screen time

Image Source: Pexels

A bath or warm shower before bedtime is a great way to relax. It relieves tension in your muscles and it can help you sleep

Taking Hot Shower

Image Source: Pexels

Regardless of whether you go into the office or your office is down the hall from your bedroom, it’s important to log off when the workday is over

Image Source: Pexels

Separate Work from bed

Stretching exercises and Yoga practices help relax your muscles by relieving some tension after a long day

Stretching or Yoga

Image Source: Pexels

You can wind up your day by listening to calm and soothing music

Listening to music

Image Source: Pexels

If you're a book lover, try to invest some time in reading before going to the bed

Read a book

Image Source: Pexels

Journaling

Image Source: Pexels

Spend some time in diary writing or journaling your thoughts, experiences and learnings of the day 

Cuddling with your partner can help in calming down your stress

Cuddling

Image Source: Pexels

