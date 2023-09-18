Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
SEPTEMBER 18, 2023
10 Ways To Relieve Stress
Music is one of the best ways to relieve tensed nerves and boost mood. Thus after a stressful day tune into your favourite songs to get relaxed
Image: Pexels
Listen to music
Getting a good sleep bears immense significance in restoring the balance in your system. Hence get at least 7 hours of sleep to reduce stress
Good Sleep
Image: Pexels
Eliminate Unhealthy habits
Image: Pexels
Unhealthy habits like drinking and smoking can cause malicious health issues hence putting an end to these habits is incredibly useful for stress relief
Don't be shy about laughing out loudly as it reduces stress hormones and boosts the immune system
Laugh More
Image: Pexels
Eat Healthy
Image: Pexels
A balanced diet is ideal for creating a strong immune system and the repair of damaged cells. So eat healthy to gain energy to cope up with stress
Yoga and meditation effectively provides physical relaxation and help in maintaining an optimistic and cheerful outlook
Yoga and Meditation
Image: Pexels
Being mindful and living in the present is the best way to have a glorious future. Hence it acts as a huge buffer to your stress and anxiety
Focus on Present
Image: Pexels
During stressful days take a moment to talk to your friends and family. A cheerful conversation is a great mood booster
Image: Pexels
Talk it out
Sometimes it's quite difficult to share feelings even with loved ones. Instead of boxing up your thoughts, journaling or writing them down can help get rid of negativity
Write it Down
Image: Pexels
Tea comprises a blend of caffeine and l-theanine which is extremely effective in calming and soothing the mind, hence don't hesitate to grab a cup of tea on a hectic day
Drink Tea
Image: Pexels
