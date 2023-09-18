Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 18, 2023

10 Ways To Relieve Stress

Music is one of the best ways to relieve tensed nerves and boost mood. Thus after a stressful day tune into your favourite songs to get relaxed 

Image: Pexels 

Listen to music

Getting a good sleep bears immense significance in restoring the balance in your system. Hence get at least 7 hours of sleep to reduce stress

Good Sleep

Image: Pexels 

Eliminate Unhealthy habits 

Image: Pexels 

Unhealthy habits like drinking and smoking can cause malicious health issues hence putting an end to these habits is incredibly useful for stress relief 

Don't be shy about laughing out loudly as it reduces stress hormones and boosts the immune system 

Laugh More

Image: Pexels 

Eat Healthy

Image: Pexels 

A balanced diet is ideal for creating a strong immune system and the repair of damaged cells. So eat healthy to gain energy to cope up with stress

Yoga and meditation effectively provides physical relaxation and help in maintaining an optimistic and cheerful outlook 

Yoga and Meditation

Image: Pexels 

Being mindful and living in the present is the best way to have a glorious future. Hence it acts as a huge buffer to your stress and anxiety 

Focus on Present 

Image: Pexels 

During stressful days take a moment to talk to your friends and family. A cheerful conversation is a great mood booster 


Image: Pexels 

Talk it out

Sometimes it's quite difficult to share feelings even with loved ones. Instead of boxing up your thoughts, journaling or writing them down can help get rid of negativity

Write it Down

Image: Pexels 

Tea comprises a blend of caffeine and l-theanine which is extremely effective in calming and soothing the mind, hence don't hesitate to grab a cup of tea on a hectic day 

Drink Tea

Image: Pexels 

