Mohit K Dixit
OCTOBER 23, 2023
10 ways to relieve stress
Drawing, working with clay, and doing other sorts of art activities can significantly reduce stress
Create some art
Image Source: pexels
Listening to relaxing music helps to lower the levels of stress and reduces anxiety
Listen to music
Image Source: pexels
Standing up for a quick stretch can relieve muscle tension and help you relax in stressful situations
Stretch your body
Image Source: pexels
A few minutes of alone time can help you collect your thoughts and clear your head
Alone time
Image Source: pexels
Journaling may help reduce stress and anxiety and provide a positive outlet for your thoughts and emotions
Try journaling
Image Source: pexels
Meditation brings short-term stress relief as well as lasting stress management benefits
Meditate
Image Source: pexels
Spending more time outside, in the lap of nature, may help reduce stress. It can freshen you up instantly
Hug nature
Image Source: pexels
It focuses on the awareness of your breath, allows you to feel at peace, and reduces stress
Deep breathing
Image Source: pexels
When something’s really bothering you, consider sharing the feelings with your closest friend
Talk to a friend
Image Source: pexels
Take dance breaks when you're at home, or sign up for dance classes as it will help you deal with stress
Dance
Image Source: pexels
