Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

OCTOBER 23, 2023

10 ways to relieve stress

Drawing, working with clay, and doing other sorts of art activities can significantly reduce stress

Create some art

Image Source: pexels

Listening to relaxing music helps to lower the levels of stress and reduces anxiety 

Listen to music

Image Source: pexels

Standing up for a quick stretch can relieve muscle tension and help you relax in stressful situations 

Stretch your body

Image Source: pexels

A few minutes of alone time can help you collect your thoughts and clear your head

Alone time

Image Source: pexels

Journaling may help reduce stress and anxiety and provide a positive outlet for your thoughts and emotions

Try journaling

Image Source: pexels

Meditation brings short-term stress relief as well as lasting stress management benefits

Meditate

Image Source: pexels

Spending more time outside, in the lap of nature, may help reduce stress. It can freshen you up instantly

Hug nature

Image Source: pexels

It focuses on the awareness of your breath, allows you to feel at peace, and reduces stress

Deep breathing

Image Source: pexels

When something’s really bothering you, consider sharing the feelings with your closest friend 

Talk to a friend

Image Source: pexels

Take dance breaks when you're at home, or sign up for dance classes as it will help you deal with stress

Dance

Image Source: pexels

