Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 27, 2024
10 ways to relieve stuffy nose
Sneezing can be triggered by looking at a bright light, activating the trigeminal nerve that is responsible for sneezing
Gaze at a bright light
Image Source: Freepik
Tapping the philtrum, a small area on your upper lip can stimulate the trigeminal nerve and induce a sneeze
Tap the philtrum
Image Source: Freepik
Shaking your nose can irritate the trigeminal nerve endings inside your nose, leading to a sneeze
Shake your nose
Image Source: Freepik
Holding your breath increases air pressure in your lungs, which can irritate your nasal lining and prompt a sneeze
Pause your breath
Image Source: Freepik
Spicy foods can affect the nerves in your nose and throat, triggering a sneeze
Image Source: Freepik
Eat spicy
Rubbing your eyes can irritate the nasal passages and cause sneezing, as the trigeminal nerves extend behind the eyes
Rub your eyes
Image Source: Freepik
Strong odors like perfume can irritate the nasal lining and cause sneezing
Inhale a strong odor
Image Source: Freepik
Lightly tickling your nose with a feather can stimulate nerves and lead to sneezing
Nose tickling
Image Source: Freepik
Pluck eyebrows
Image Source: Freepik
Plucking nose hair or tweezing eyebrows can affect the nasal nerves and trigger sneezing
Massaging the roof of your mouth can stimulate the trigeminal nerve and induce sneezing
Active the nose
Image Source: Freepik
