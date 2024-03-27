Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 27, 2024

10 ways to relieve stuffy nose

Sneezing can be triggered by looking at a bright light, activating the trigeminal nerve that is responsible for sneezing

Gaze at a bright light

Image Source: Freepik

Tapping the philtrum, a small area on your upper lip can stimulate the trigeminal nerve and induce a sneeze

Tap the philtrum

Image Source: Freepik

Shaking your nose can irritate the trigeminal nerve endings inside your nose, leading to a sneeze

Shake your nose

Image Source: Freepik

Holding your breath increases air pressure in your lungs, which can irritate your nasal lining and prompt a sneeze

Pause your breath 

Image Source: Freepik

Spicy foods can affect the nerves in your nose and throat, triggering a sneeze

Image Source: Freepik

Eat spicy

Rubbing your eyes can irritate the nasal passages and cause sneezing, as the trigeminal nerves extend behind the eyes

Rub your eyes

Image Source: Freepik

Strong odors like perfume can irritate the nasal lining and cause sneezing

Inhale a strong odor

Image Source: Freepik

Lightly tickling your nose with a feather can stimulate nerves and lead to sneezing

Nose tickling

Image Source: Freepik

Pluck eyebrows

Image Source: Freepik

Plucking nose hair or tweezing eyebrows can affect the nasal nerves and trigger sneezing

Massaging the roof of your mouth can stimulate the trigeminal nerve and induce sneezing

Active the nose

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here