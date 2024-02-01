Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
febrUARY 1, 2024
10 ways to remove dead skin from feet
Begin by soaking your feet in warm water for 15-20 minutes. This softens the dead skin, making it easier to remove
Warm Water Soak
image: Pexels
Use a foot scrub or create a DIY scrub with ingredients like sugar, honey, and olive oil. Gently massage the scrub onto your feet to slough off dead skin cells
Exfoliating Scrubs
image: Pexels
Invest in a good quality pumice stone to gently rub away calluses and dead skin. Use it on damp skin, moving in circular motions for best results
Pumice Stone
image: Pexels
For targeted areas, like heels and sides of your feet, use a foot file or emery board to gently file away dead skin. Be cautious not to overdo it to avoid irritation
Foot File or Emery Board
image: Pexels
Try foot peel masks that contain exfoliating acids. These masks gradually peel away dead skin, revealing softer, smoother feet over the course of a few days
Foot Peel Masks
image: Pexels
Epsom salt is known for its soothing properties. Add it to your foot soak to help soften dead skin and relieve tired feet
Epsom Salt Soak
image: Pexels
Blend oats into a fine powder and mix with warm water to create a soothing foot soak. The natural exfoliating properties of oatmeal will help remove dead skin
Oatmeal Soak
image: Pexels
Mix equal parts water and white or apple cider vinegar. Soak your feet for 10-15 minutes to help break down dead skin cells. Follow up with moisturizer as vinegar can be drying
Vinegar Soak
image: Pexels
Combine sugar, coconut oil, and a few drops of tea tree oil to create a refreshing scrub. Tea tree oil has antibacterial properties that can benefit your feet
Tea Tree Oil Scrub
image: Pexels
Prevent dead skin buildup by moisturizing your feet daily. Use a rich foot cream or natural oils like coconut oil to keep your skin supple and hydrated
Regular Moisturizing
image: Pexels
