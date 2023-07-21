Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 21, 2023

10 ways to reset life 

Try journaling and  gratitude writing to feel stress-free and declutter your mind

#1

Image: Pexels

Take out some time and focus on the things you want to do. Think about your priorities

Image: Pexels

#2

Try stepping out of your comfort zone and taking the leap to pursue your dreams and ambitions through take calculated risks

#3

Image: Pexels

Make a specific goal sheet that is realistic and achievable to keep you motivated

#4

Image: Pexels

#5

Image: Pexels

Spend time with the loved ones and peers who keep you happy and in an uplifted mood

Image: Pexels

#6

Try to keep the house organized to declutter the tension and stress

Make a morning routine schedule including a workout, journaling, and a healthy breakfast

#7

Image: Pexels

Make self-care a part of daily routine to prioritize a healthy mental health

Image: Pexels

#8

#9

Image: Pexels

Try learning new things to expand your knowledge and discover great opportunities

Image: Pexels

Be ready to adapt to new situations and embrace uncertainty as a part of life

#10

