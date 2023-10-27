Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

OCTOBER 27, 2023

10 ways to respond to a compliment

Don't hesitate to express your respect and gratitude to the person who complimented you 

Show gratitude 

Sincere appreciation

Try not to be rude and overconfident to reciprocate the praise you received 

Avoid having unnecessary thoughts in your mind while responding to a compliment

Evade overthinking

Acknowledge the compliments by using the giver's name to make them feel impactful and special 

Personalize with a name

Never hang back to showcase your true feelings to the compliment giver 

Express emotions

Uncomfortable body language can make to look rude and hurt the feelings of the giver

Comfortable body language

Lock up the negative views from your mind to sound more genuine and grateful 

Shut negative thoughts

In case you are unable to express your feelings through words it is best to give the person a warm hug or handshake, however, it depends on the person's comfort 

Wrap with hug

You can share an anecdote or short story regarding the complement as it increases the profoundness of your response 

Share an Anecdote

Always keep a lovely smile while responding to a compliment 

Smile beautifully 

