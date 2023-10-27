Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
OCTOBER 27, 2023
10 ways to respond to a compliment
Don't hesitate to express your respect and gratitude to the person who complimented you
Show gratitude
Try not to be rude and overconfident to reciprocate the praise you received
Avoid having unnecessary thoughts in your mind while responding to a compliment
Evade overthinking
Image Source: pexels
Acknowledge the compliments by using the giver's name to make them feel impactful and special
Personalize with a name
Image Source: pexels
Never hang back to showcase your true feelings to the compliment giver
Express emotions
Image Source: pexels
Uncomfortable body language can make to look rude and hurt the feelings of the giver
Comfortable body language
Image Source: pexels
Lock up the negative views from your mind to sound more genuine and grateful
Shut negative thoughts
Image Source: pexels
In case you are unable to express your feelings through words it is best to give the person a warm hug or handshake, however, it depends on the person's comfort
Wrap with hug
Image Source: pexels
You can share an anecdote or short story regarding the complement as it increases the profoundness of your response
Share an Anecdote
Image Source: pexels
Always keep a lovely smile while responding to a compliment
Smile beautifully
Image Source: pexels
