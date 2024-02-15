Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 15, 2024
10 ways to respond to I Love You
Have you heard the song, You Had Me at Hello?
#1
Image Source: Freepik
Tell me honestly, you read my mind, didn’t you?
#2
Image Source: Freepik
I was wondering why haven't you kissed me yet
#3
Image Source: Freepik
Oh, love, can you say that again? And again? And again? And again?
#4
Image Source: Freepik
I have been waiting to hear this for so damn long!
Image Source: Freepik
#5
Who, me? Well, I must say you indeed have a classic taste
#6
Image Source: Freepik
This is the first day of my super amazing life
#7
Image Source: Freepik
I wish I could listen to those words every single day on repeat
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
Baby, you know, you make the world a better place
Oh, My Gawd! You just stole my words, my thief!
#10
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.