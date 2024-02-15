Heading 3

FEBRUARY 15, 2024

10 ways to respond to I Love You

#1

Tell me honestly, you read my mind, didn’t you?

#2

I was wondering why haven't you kissed me yet

#3

Oh, love, can you say that again? And again? And again? And again?

#4

I have been waiting to hear this for so damn long!

#5

Who, me? Well, I must say you indeed have a classic taste

#6

This is the first day of my super amazing life

#7

I wish I could listen to those words every single day on repeat

#8

#9

Baby, you know, you make the world a better place

Oh, My Gawd! You just stole my words, my thief!

 #10

