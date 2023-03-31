MAR 31, 2023
10 Ways To Revive Your Relationship
Source: Pexels
Regardless of your present pattern, you can become more securely attached, or connected, to your partner by developing a deeper friendship
Solidify Your Friendship
Source: Pexels
Bedtime is routine for all of us, but it often happens that our morning and work schedules are at odds with those of our partners. If your partner is always in bed before you, follow them at least a few nights in the week
Go To Bed At The Same Time
You don’t necessarily have to pull out all the stops the way you did back in the day, but regular efforts to show your partner that you appreciate her will do wonders for improving your relationship
Source: Pexels
Appreciate Each Other
Diminishing sex life is one of the most common complaints in an otherwise happy relationship. One of the primary reasons for this is that, as we become more comfortable with someone, we touch them less. Making an effort to have more physical intimacy is a tried and tested solution
Source: Pexels
The Power Of Touch
Source: Pexels
Do Not Distort
If you have a negative thought about something your partner has done try to come up with a more neutral explanation for her actions
Think back to the last argument you had with your partner and use this new knowledge to decode messages of what you and your partner were each trying to communicate
Source: Pexels
Understand Anger
Surprise them ever so often—whether it's a silly card, sexy lingerie or their favourite dessert. These small gestures can leave a big impact, especially when you're way past the infatuation stage
Source: Pexels
Surprise Your Partner
Though this may sound surprising, pampering yourself is always a good idea. Especially for those who are in a long-term relationship and don't pay much attention to their physical appearance
Source: Pexels
Pamper Yourself
Be honest about the state of your relationship. If one or both of you have done something to create a distance , be willing to acknowledge that. Be willing to admit to fear, doubt, confusion, or even anger
Source: Pexels
Be Honest
When you want to revive a dying relationship, making new memories can be a good start. Look for some new adventures you can do together, or seek out other new experiences
Source: Pexels
Try Creating New Memories
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.