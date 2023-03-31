Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Relationship

MAR 31, 2023

10 Ways To Revive Your Relationship 

Regardless of your present pattern, you can become more securely attached, or connected, to your partner by developing a deeper friendship

Solidify Your Friendship 

Bedtime is routine for all of us, but it often happens that our morning and work schedules are at odds with those of our partners. If your partner is always in bed before you, follow them at least a few nights in the week

Go To Bed At The Same Time 

You don’t necessarily have to pull out all the stops the way you did back in the day, but regular efforts to show your partner that you appreciate her will do wonders for improving your relationship

Appreciate Each Other 

Diminishing sex life is one of the most common complaints in an otherwise happy relationship. One of the primary reasons for this is that, as we become more comfortable with someone, we touch them less. Making an effort to have more physical intimacy is a tried and tested solution

The Power Of Touch 

Do Not Distort 

If you have a negative thought about something your partner has done try to come up with a more neutral explanation for her actions

Think back to the last argument you had with your partner and use this new knowledge to decode messages of what you and your partner were each trying to communicate

Understand Anger 

Surprise them ever so often—whether it's a silly card, sexy lingerie or their favourite dessert. These small gestures can leave a big impact, especially when you're way past the infatuation stage

Surprise Your Partner 

Though this may sound surprising, pampering yourself is always a good idea. Especially for those who are in a long-term relationship and don't pay much attention to their physical appearance

Pamper Yourself

Be honest about the state of your relationship. If one or both of you have done something to create a distance , be willing to acknowledge that. Be willing to admit to fear, doubt, confusion, or even anger 

Be Honest 

When you want to revive a dying relationship, making new memories can be a good start. Look for some new adventures you can do together, or seek out other new experiences 

Try Creating New Memories

