Hemelin Darlong

lifestyle

mAY 25, 2023

10 ways to Say I Love You without saying it

Let your partner know they are important and compare them with the world, which clearly indicates they  are everything to you

You Mean the world to me

Image: Pexels

Image : Pexels

Letting them know how important they are in your life and how life would feel without them, is the best thing you can ever do to make them feel special

I Cannot Imagine my Life without you

Image : Pexels

Always stay by my side

Who doesn't want to be by their loved ones' side? Saying this to them makes them feel special and loved

Image : Pexels

Make them feel extremely loved by saying this to your partner, this sentence really means a lot

You make me feel complete

Image : Pexels

This is the cutest thing a person can say to their partner and you are also letting them know that you trust them

I feel safe when I am with you

Image : Pexels

Saying this expresses how much you have fallen for them and really wants them

I am Crazy about you

Image : Pexels

Something about our loved ones just makes us wants to stay near them and we indeed feel happier around them

I am way happier when you are around

Image : Pexels

Let them know that you'll always be in love with them no matter what changes or happens between you both

I still fall for you every day

Image : Pexels

Saying this expresses that you will always be there for them, be it the worst situations or the happiest moments

I am here For you

Image : Pexels

Tell them how you wanna spend the rest of your life with them and make them feel extremely special and loved 

