mAY 25, 2023
10 ways to Say I Love You without saying it
Let your partner know they are important and compare them with the world, which clearly indicates they are everything to you
You Mean the world to me
Image: Pexels
Image : Pexels
Letting them know how important they are in your life and how life would feel without them, is the best thing you can ever do to make them feel special
I Cannot Imagine my Life without you
Image : Pexels
Always stay by my side
Who doesn't want to be by their loved ones' side? Saying this to them makes them feel special and loved
Image : Pexels
Make them feel extremely loved by saying this to your partner, this sentence really means a lot
You make me feel complete
Image : Pexels
This is the cutest thing a person can say to their partner and you are also letting them know that you trust them
I feel safe when I am with you
Image : Pexels
Saying this expresses how much you have fallen for them and really wants them
I am Crazy about you
Image : Pexels
Something about our loved ones just makes us wants to stay near them and we indeed feel happier around them
I am way happier when you are around
Image : Pexels
Let them know that you'll always be in love with them no matter what changes or happens between you both
I still fall for you every day
Image : Pexels
Saying this expresses that you will always be there for them, be it the worst situations or the happiest moments
I am here For you
Image : Pexels
Tell them how you wanna spend the rest of your life with them and make them feel extremely special and loved
