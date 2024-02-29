Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 29, 2024
10 ways to say Shut Up
Shut that hole in your face!
#1
Image Source: freepik
Are you practicing for the Gold medal in the Olympics for talking?
#2
Image Source: freepik
Put a sock in it
#3
Image Source: freepik
Hold your tongue
#4
Image Source: freepik
I also have the constitutional right to speak
Image Source: freepik
#5
Button your lip
#6
Image Source: freepik
Keep your trap shut
#7
Image Source: freepik
Where is the remote? I forgot to press mute
#8
Image Source: freepik
#9
Image Source: freepik
Besides talking, what do you actually do?
You are hurting my ears!
#10
Image Source: freepik
