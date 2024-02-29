Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 29, 2024

10 ways to say Shut Up

Shut that hole in your face!

#1

Image Source: freepik

Are you practicing for the Gold medal in the Olympics for talking?

#2

Image Source: freepik

Put a sock in it

#3

Image Source: freepik

Hold your tongue

#4

Image Source: freepik

I also have the constitutional right to speak

Image Source: freepik

#5

Button your lip

#6

Image Source: freepik

Keep your trap shut

#7

Image Source: freepik

Where is the remote? I forgot to press mute

#8

Image Source: freepik

#9

Image Source: freepik

Besides talking, what do you actually do?

You are hurting my ears!

#10

Image Source: freepik

