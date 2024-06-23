Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

june 23, 2024

10 Ways to say ‘Stop Irritating me’ 

Could we focus on the task at hand, please?

#1

Image Source: Pexels

Let's stay on topic

#2

Image Source: Pexels

I appreciate your input, but let's move forward

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Can we discuss this later?

#4

Image Source: Pexels

I think we need to take a break

#5

Image Source: Pexels

This isn't productive right now

Image Source: Pexels

#6

Let's prioritize our agenda

#7

Image Source: Pexels

I need some quiet time to concentrate

#8

Image Source: Pexels

Let's revisit this during our next meeting

#9

Image Source: Pexels

I hear your concerns, but let's stay focused

#10

Image Source: Pexels

