10 Ways to say ‘Stop Irritating me’
Could we focus on the task at hand, please?
Let's stay on topic
I appreciate your input, but let's move forward
Can we discuss this later?
I think we need to take a break
This isn't productive right now
Let's prioritize our agenda
I need some quiet time to concentrate
Let's revisit this during our next meeting
I hear your concerns, but let's stay focused
