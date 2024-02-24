Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 24, 2024
10 Ways to say You are wrong
I hear what you’re saying, but my view is a little bit in the other direction
#1
I see what you’re saying, but I have a different perspective on that
#2
I may not fully agree with that; let me share my thoughts on the matter
#3
I understand where you’re coming from, but I see it a bit differently
#4
I can see why you might think that, but I personally lean towards another viewpoint
#5
I acknowledge your perspective, but I tend to see things in a different light
#6
I respect your opinion, although I might see it from a different angle
#7
I value your input, but I have a different interpretation of the situation
#8
#9
I appreciate your point of view, but I tend to think otherwise
I respect your opinion, but I have a slightly different take on it
#10
