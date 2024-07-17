Heading 3

10 ways to show disagreement politely 

I see your point, but I disagree because…

#1

I understand your view, but here’s how I see it

#2

I hear you, but I think differently

#3

I respect your opinion, but my experience is different

#4

I get where you’re coming from, but I have a different perspective

#5

You make a valid point, but I believe otherwise

#6

I can see why you’d think that, but I see it another way

#7

I appreciate your thoughts, but I have a different take

#8

I understand your argument, but I have to disagree

#9

I value your input, but my opinion is different

#10

