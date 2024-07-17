Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
july 17, 2024
10 ways to show disagreement politely
I see your point, but I disagree because…
I understand your view, but here’s how I see it
I hear you, but I think differently
I respect your opinion, but my experience is different
I get where you’re coming from, but I have a different perspective
You make a valid point, but I believe otherwise
I can see why you’d think that, but I see it another way
I appreciate your thoughts, but I have a different take
I understand your argument, but I have to disagree
I value your input, but my opinion is different
