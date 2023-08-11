Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 11, 2023
10 ways to show up for yourself
Image: Pexels
Commit to habits, practices, routines and rituals that are good for your well-being even when you don't want to
#1
Allow yourself to feel a multitude of feelings without labelling it as wrong, bad or negative
Image: Pexels
#2
Practice listening to your needs and discovering different ways of meeting those needs
Image: Pexels
#3
Remind yourself that you are as worthy of being shown up for as anyone else in life. Make yourself a priority in your own life
Image: Pexels
#4
#5
Image: Pexels
Use a lens of curiosity and compassion with yourself as often as possible
Image: Pexels
#6
Give yourself permission to rest, to take breaks, and to have down time
Let yourself start again, over and over, as often as needed
#7
Image: Pexels
Practice self forgiveness for not being perfect, for forgetting, for your past, for what you don't know and for getting "off-track" sometimes
#8
Image: Pexels
#9
Image: Pexels
Take care of your basic needs stay hydrated, get enough sleep, move your body, and eat plentifully
Image: Pexels
Spend quality time with yourself by reading, writing, creating and getting to know who you are underneath, who you think you should be
#10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.