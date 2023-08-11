Heading 3

10 ways to show up for yourself 

Commit to habits, practices, routines and rituals that are good for your well-being even when you don't want to

#1

Allow yourself to feel a multitude of feelings without labelling it as wrong, bad or negative

#2

Practice listening to your needs and discovering different ways of meeting those needs

#3

Remind yourself that you are as worthy of being shown up for as anyone else in life. Make yourself a priority in your own life

#4

#5

Use a lens of curiosity and compassion with yourself as often as possible

#6

Give yourself permission to rest, to take breaks, and to have down time

Let yourself start again, over and over, as often as needed

#7

Practice self forgiveness for not being perfect, for forgetting, for your past, for what you don't know and for getting "off-track" sometimes

#8

#9

Take care of your basic needs stay hydrated, get enough sleep, move your body, and eat plentifully

Spend quality time with yourself by reading, writing, creating and getting to know who you are underneath, who you think you should be

#10

