Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
july 08, 2024
10 Ways To Show Up For Yourself
Commit to habits, practices, routines, and rituals that are good for your well-being. Even when you don't want to
#1
Image Source: Freepik
Allow yourself to feel a multitude of feelings without labeling it as wrong, bad, or negative
#2
Image Source: Freepik
Practice listening to your needs and discovering different ways of meeting those needs
#3
Image Source: Freepik
Practice self-forgiveness for not being perfect, for forgetting, for your past, for what you don't know
#4
Image Source: Freepik
Let yourself start again, over and over, as often as needed
#5
Image Source: Freepik
Take care of your basic needs. Stay hydrated, get enough sleep, and move your body
Image Source: Freepik
#6
Give yourself permission to rest and take breaks
#7
Image Source: Freepik
Spend quality time with yourself by reading, writing, creating, and getting to know who you are underneath who you think you should be
#8
Image Source: Freepik
Use a lens of curiosity and compassion with yourself as often as possible
#9
Image Source: Freepik
Remind yourself that you are as worthy of being shown up for as anyone else in life
#10
Image Source: Freepik
