 Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

july 08, 2024

10 Ways To Show Up For Yourself

Commit to habits, practices, routines, and rituals that are good for your well-being. Even when you don't want to

#1

Image Source: Freepik

Allow yourself to feel a multitude of feelings without labeling it as wrong, bad, or negative

#2

Image Source: Freepik

Practice listening to your needs and discovering different ways of meeting those needs

#3

Image Source: Freepik

Practice self-forgiveness for not being perfect, for forgetting, for your past, for what you don't know

#4

Image Source: Freepik

Let yourself start again, over and over, as often as needed

#5

Image Source: Freepik

Take care of your basic needs. Stay hydrated, get enough sleep, and move your body 

Image Source: Freepik

#6

Give yourself permission to rest and take breaks

#7

Image Source: Freepik

Spend quality time with yourself by reading, writing, creating, and getting to know who you are underneath who you think you should be

#8

Image Source: Freepik

Use a lens of curiosity and compassion with yourself as often as possible

#9

Image Source: Freepik

Remind yourself that you are as worthy of being shown up for as anyone else in life

#10

Image Source: Freepik

