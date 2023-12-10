Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

DecembeR 10, 2023

10 ways to spend time with grandparents

Make sure to visit them surprisingly on a regular basis 

 Visit them often

If you are away from them, you can plan for a every week family video-call

Family Face-time

Whenever you visit them, make sure to bring some flowers

Bring flowers 

You can watch their favorite movie or show and discuss with them on call or in person

Watch their favorite movie

Take your grandparents on a drive and show them some beautiful locations 

Take them drive

Make sure to give surprise treat to your grandparents and take them somewhere out for a while

Surprise treat

You can visit your grandparents’ young memories by turning their photo album with them

 Visit photo album

Make sure to take your grannies to the Doctor on a regular basis and keep asking them about their health

Take them to Doctor

Spend some quality time by watching a feel-good family entertainer in theaters with them 

 Movies Theatre

Make sure to walk with them and take them to garden area and meditate with them

Take them on a walk 

