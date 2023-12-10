Heading 3
DecembeR 10, 2023
10 ways to spend time with grandparents
Make sure to visit them surprisingly on a regular basis
Visit them often
If you are away from them, you can plan for a every week family video-call
Family Face-time
Whenever you visit them, make sure to bring some flowers
Bring flowers
You can watch their favorite movie or show and discuss with them on call or in person
Watch their favorite movie
Take your grandparents on a drive and show them some beautiful locations
Take them drive
Make sure to give surprise treat to your grandparents and take them somewhere out for a while
Surprise treat
You can visit your grandparents’ young memories by turning their photo album with them
Visit photo album
Make sure to take your grannies to the Doctor on a regular basis and keep asking them about their health
Take them to Doctor
Spend some quality time by watching a feel-good family entertainer in theaters with them
Movies Theatre
Make sure to walk with them and take them to garden area and meditate with them
Take them on a walk
