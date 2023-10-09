Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
OCTOBER 09, 2023
10 ways to
style a braid
Make a large box braid around your ear and take it across the other ear to fetch this style
Half up crown
Image: Pexels
It's the most easy yet beautiful way to style your braid in case you're running late
Twisted rope braid
Image: Pexels
Ace your workout sessions with this easy hairstyle
Top knot braid
Image: Pexels
Side braid exceptionally goes in for any casual or formal occasions
Side braid
Image: Pexels
Coil your braid into a bun to get this look. This style gracefully compliments you in any traditional attire
Braided bun
Image: Pexels
Regarded as the most popular and stunning braided hairdo, you can rock any outfit with this style
Fishtail braid
Image: Pexels
Slay your date nights with this elegant and classy hairstyle
French braid
Image: Pexels
Opt for this style to give a cute and playful touch to any look
Double fishtail braid
Image: Pexels
This is the most typical and easiest
way to style your hair
Loose braid
Image: Pexels
Like its name, this hairstyle makes you look more powerful and dashing
Boxer braid
Image: Pexels
