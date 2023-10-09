Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

OCTOBER 09, 2023

10 ways to
style a braid 

Make a large box braid around your ear and take it across the other ear to fetch this style

Half up crown

Image: Pexels 

It's the most easy yet beautiful way to style your braid in case you're running late

Twisted rope braid

Image: Pexels 

Ace your workout sessions with this easy hairstyle 

Top knot braid

Image: Pexels 

Side braid exceptionally goes in for any casual or formal occasions 

Side braid

Image: Pexels 

Coil your braid into a bun to get this look. This style gracefully compliments you in any traditional attire 

Braided bun

Image: Pexels 

Regarded as the most popular and stunning braided hairdo, you can rock any outfit with this style 

Fishtail braid

Image: Pexels 

Slay your date nights with this elegant and classy hairstyle

French braid

Image: Pexels 

Opt for this style to give a cute and playful touch to any look 

Double fishtail braid

Image: Pexels 

This is the most typical and easiest
way to style your hair

Loose braid

Image: Pexels 

Like its name, this hairstyle makes you look more powerful and dashing 

Boxer braid

Image: Pexels 

