 Raina Reyaz

lifestyle

OCTOBER 13, 2023

10 ways to style your short hair

A timeless favorite, the classic pixie cut exudes confidence and style. It's a low-maintenance option that's perfect for those who want to keep it simple yet stylish

The Classic Pixie

Image Source: Pexels 

Add some texture to your short hair with a bit of sea salt spray or a curling wand. This effortless beachy look is perfect for casual outings or a day at the beach

Textured Waves

Image Source: Pexels 

For a polished and sophisticated appearance, opt for sleek, straight hair. A flat iron can quickly transform your short locks into a chic, glossy style

Sleek and Straight

Image Source: Pexels 

Surprisingly, even short hair can rock a braid. Experiment with small braids or a braided headband to add a touch of boho-chic to your look

Braided Beauty

Image Source: Pexels 

Short hair can be reminiscent of retro styles. Embrace the vintage era with finger waves, pin curls, or a '50s-inspired updo

Vintage Vibes

Image Source: Pexels 

The messy bob is a carefree and stylish choice. Just tousle your hair with some texturizing spray for a "I woke up like this" appearance

Messy Bob

Image Source: Pexels 

Bring some Hollywood glamour to your short hair with a side-swept style. Use some hairspray and bobby pins to hold it in place

Side-Swept Glam

Image Source: Pexels 

A half-up topknot adds a playful twist to your short hair, keeping it out of your face while showcasing your unique style

Half-Up Topknot

Image Source: Pexels 

For a bold and edgy look, go for a faux hawk. This daring style can be achieved with some styling gel and patience

Faux Hawk

Image Source: Pexels 

Don't underestimate the power of hair accessories. Hairpins, headbands, and barrettes can transform your short hair into a fashion statement

Accessorize

Image Source: Pexels 

