APRIL 18, 2024
10 Ways To Succeed With Zero Talent
Honor others by respecting their time. Earning respect
Be on Time
If they praise you, show up and do the work. If they criticize you, show up and do the work. Just keep showing up, doing the work, and leading the way
Show Up and Do the Work
It doesn't matter what everyone else is or isn't doing. Focus on your contribution every day. When you give your best, you'll inspire others to give their best too
Give Your Best In All That You Do
Your attitude is contagious. Look for opportunities to encourage and uplift those around you
Be Positively Contagious
Every day, we have the power to choose gratitude and positivity or let negativity steal our joy. The decision is yours
Have an Attitude of Gratitude
How you see the world determines the world you see. When you seek solutions you see a world of possibilities and are able to overcome challenges
Seek Solutions vs. Dwelling on Problems
Passion fuels your purpose. The strongest may survive but it is the passionate that will thrive. Get excited today!
Have Passion
Be Coachable
Stay humble and hungry and be a lifelong learner. The best of the best are always striving to get better and so should you
Do More Than What's Required
Average effort generates average results. If you want more, do more. Even a little extra each day can create big results over time
Believe in Yourself
Stop listening to the self-sabotaging voices in your mind. Talk to yourself and feed the positive instead of listening to negative
