Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

APRIL 18, 2024

10 Ways To Succeed With Zero Talent

Honor others by respecting their time. Earning respect 

Be on Time

If they praise you, show up and do the work. If they criticize you, show up and do the work. Just keep showing up, doing the work, and leading the way

Show Up and Do the Work

It doesn't matter what everyone else is or isn't doing. Focus on your contribution every day. When you give your best, you'll inspire others to give their best too

Give Your Best In All That You Do

Your attitude is contagious. Look for opportunities to encourage and uplift those around you

Be Positively Contagious

Every day, we have the power to choose gratitude and positivity or let negativity steal our joy. The decision is yours

Have an Attitude of Gratitude

How you see the world determines the world you see. When you seek solutions you see a world of possibilities and are able to overcome challenges

Seek Solutions vs. Dwelling on Problems

Passion fuels your purpose. The strongest may survive but it is the passionate that will thrive. Get excited today!

Have Passion

Be Coachable

Stay humble and hungry and be a lifelong learner. The best of the best are always striving to get better and so should you

Do More Than What's Required

Average effort generates average results. If you want more, do more. Even a little extra each day can create big results over time

Believe in Yourself

Stop listening to the self-sabotaging voices in your mind. Talk to yourself and feed the positive instead of listening to negative

