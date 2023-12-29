Heading 3
10 ways to talk to an avoidant partner
Apart from quality time, an avoidant needs a secure environment to open up about their insecurities and feelings
Offer Secure Base to Open Up
The simplest answer to the question of how to make an avoidant miss you or trust you with themselves is by complimenting them
Show your appreciation
You need to understand that this behavior of your partner is hardwired and will take time to heal
Understand their anger
If you find them pulling away just when you thought things were going all smooth, try not to take it personally
Do not feel disheartened
Instead of focusing on individual needs, let them know how you feel and what you need in the relationship
Focus on your needs
Setting boundaries around individual space can help. Offer to spend time by yourself so that they understand that it is fine if they do too
Set Healthy Boundaries
Allow your partner the space to naturally reciprocate your feelings rather than demanding
Have patience
Give them a hug even when they don't ask for it, however, also respect their choices
Give respect
Do not compare and complain
Instead of complaining about their lack of enthusiasm, compliment them about the efforts made by them to nurture the relationship
It is important to listen well and apprehend better to enhance the quality of your relationship
Listen to their expectations
