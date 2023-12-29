Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

December 29, 2023

10 ways to talk to an avoidant partner

Apart from quality time, an avoidant needs a secure environment to open up about their insecurities and feelings

Offer Secure Base to Open Up

Image Source: Pexels

The simplest answer to the question of how to make an avoidant miss you or trust you with themselves is by complimenting them 

Show your appreciation

Image Source: Pexels

You need to understand that this behavior of your partner is hardwired and will take time to heal

Understand their anger 

Image Source: Pexels

If you find them pulling away just when you thought things were going all smooth, try not to take it personally 

Do not feel disheartened

Image Source: Pexels

Instead of focusing on individual needs, let them know how you feel and what you need in the relationship

Image Source: Pexels

Focus on your needs

Setting boundaries around individual space can help. Offer to spend time by yourself so that they understand that it is fine if they do too

Set Healthy Boundaries

Image Source: Pexels

Allow your partner the space to naturally reciprocate your feelings rather than demanding

Have patience

Image Source: Pexels

Give them a hug even when they don't ask for it, however, also respect their choices

Give respect

Image Source: Pexels

Do not compare and complain 

Image Source: Pexels

Instead of complaining about their lack of enthusiasm, compliment them about the efforts made by them to nurture the relationship

It is important to listen well and apprehend better to enhance the quality of your relationship

Listen to their expectations

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here