A brief conversation is the best way to give a less misinterpreted clarity
Keep conversation short
To maintain an amicable bond without any ambiguity offer the person to just be friends
Friend zone
Family responsibility can be a genuine excuse to decline someone's proposal
Mention responsibilities
In case you're finding a way to avoid the awkwardness of an in-person conversation massage your true feelings to the person
Use text message
Rejection can be extremely heart-wrenching for some people thus to strike a balance between clarity and true intention refuse the proposal with some generous complements
Complement to ease the bitterness
To create an atmosphere of understanding cite your disinterest with a less harsh speech and polite tone
Try to be kind
Long distant arrangements might be a little intimidating for a few people, hence to avoid any chances of being in a serious relationship share your moving plans
Mention moving plans
Any respectful people would not want to be involved with a committed person
Hint about being committed
A simple 'no' is enough to showcase your disinterest without any misinterpretation
Be direct
