Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

NOVEMBER 06, 2023

10 ways to tell you're not interested

 Lifestyle

Instead of beating around the bush be open and honest about your true feelings 

Be Open About your feelings 

Images source- Pexels

A brief conversation is the best way to give a less misinterpreted clarity 

Keep conversation short

Images source- Pexels

To maintain an amicable bond without any ambiguity offer the person to just be friends 

Friend zone

Images source- Pexels

Family responsibility can be a genuine excuse to decline someone's proposal 

Mention responsibilities 

Images source- Pexels

In case you're finding a way to avoid the awkwardness of an in-person conversation massage your true feelings to the person 

Use text message

Images source- Pexels

Rejection can be extremely heart-wrenching for some people thus to  strike a balance between clarity and true intention refuse the proposal with some generous complements 

Complement to ease the bitterness 

Images source- Pexels

To create an atmosphere of understanding cite your disinterest with a less harsh speech and polite tone 

Try to be kind

Images source- Pexels

Long distant arrangements might be a little intimidating for a few people, hence to avoid any chances of being in a serious relationship share your moving plans 

Mention moving plans 

Images source- Pexels

Any respectful people would not want to be involved with a committed person 

Hint about being committed

Images source- Pexels

A simple 'no' is enough to showcase your disinterest without any misinterpretation 

Be direct 

Images source- Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here