Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 03, 2023

10 ways to upgrade lifestyle

Wake up early and arrange your bed. We often leave such things to our mother or wife but this is the first thing you need to do in the morning

Make your bed

Image: Pexels

Meditation helps a lot in keeping you fit and calm. Wake up early and spend some time on Meditation

Meditation

Image: Pexels

Other than Meditation, regular Yoga and exercise can refresh your lifestyle with new energy

Yoga & Exercises 

Image: Pexels

Must try to eat food at least 3 times a day. It should be a healthy and nutrition-filled meal 

Healthy Food

Image: Pexels

Make sure to meet the deadlines of your office work. Try to finish it within your shift

Finish your work on time

Image: Pexels

Spend some quality time with your friends, colleagues and family 

Quality Time

Image: Pexels

Reduce your hours spent on scrolling unnecessary mobile phones and laptops 

 Minimize phone use 

Image: Pexels

Be socially active in your area. Make friends and relations and enjoy a happy life 

 Socially Active

Image: Pexels

Spend some time on your hobbies- listening to music, watching movies, playing sport or writing your daily dairy 

 Follow your Hobbies 

Image: Pexels

Make sure to get a quality sleep before waking up in the morning 

Relax and Sleep Well

Image: Pexels

